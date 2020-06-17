VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating what they're calling a suspicious death after a woman was dropped off at a Surrey hospital early Wednesday morning.

The RCMP said the woman had "significant injuries" when she was brought in. She did not survive.

Officers have provided few details on the case, and said it is not yet known what caused her injuries.

As a result, her death is being treated as suspicious.

Mounties say it's possible she was in the area of 168 Street and 27 Avenue at some point Wednesday morning, or the day before.

The RCMP says its investigators are working to determine what happened, and to track the woman's movements prior to being injured.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.