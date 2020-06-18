VANCOUVER -- A suspicious death investigation in Surrey has been turned over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, Mounties said Thursday.

The investigation began Wednesday after a woman was dropped off at a Surrey hospital early in the morning with what RCMP described as "significant injuries."

The woman did not survive, and police said the cause of her injuries was not known as of Wednesday, making her death suspicious.

On Thursday, Surrey RCMP announced that IHIT had assumed conduct of the investigation into the woman's death.

Police have provided few details about their investigation so far, saying only that they have not found any indication of an ongoing risk to the public related to the woman's death.

Mounties say it's possible she was in the area of 168 Street and 27 Avenue at some point Wednesday morning, or the day before.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT at 877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.