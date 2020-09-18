VANCOUVER -- Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting in the Campbell Heights neighbourhood.

The gunfire rang out shortly after 8:00 p.m. Thursday on 194 Street near 34 Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

"It appears to be a targeted incident. We have one victim who's been taken to a local area hospital. He's currently being treated, currently in stable condition. Our serious crime unit has taken over the investigation,” said Insp. Bill Parmar of Surrey RCMP.

The road where the incident happened is a dead end and in a rural and industrial area near the Langley border.

The road was shut down for several hours as officers canvassed the area for evidence and spoke to witnesses.

Officers on scene told CTV News a vehicle linked to the shooting was towed away overnight.

“It is concerning anytime we do have a shooting in the city or anywhere frankly for that matter it is concerning, but we bring in all our resources to bear on these investigations to find those responsible and hold them accountable,” said Parmar.

RCMP were called to reports of a burning vehicle a short time after the shooting on 12th Avenue near Pacific Highway, about a 10 minute drive away.

Detectives placed a tent over a burnt out car on the side of the road Friday morning to preserve the evidence.

Abandoned and burned vehicles have become a signature of crime in the Lower Mainland.

Police say it’s too soon to tell if that vehicle was indeed linked to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.