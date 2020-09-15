VANCOUVER -- Mounties are investigating an overnight shooting in Surrey, which they believe to be gang-related.

The RCMP said the shooting happened in the Newton area Monday, at around 10:15 p.m.

It was reported on 65A Avenue near 130 Street.

Investigators called to the scene said they found an uninjured man who appeared to have been the target of the shooting.

The initial investigation suggests the man was pursued by two others, police say, and that those involved were known to each other.

They're believed to be associated with gangs in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, according to a news release.

Mounties are looking to identify those involved.

"While there is no indication of any on-going risk to the public, when this shooting took place it put community members in danger," Staff Sgt. Kirk Duncan said in a statement Tuesday. "This type of violence has no place in our community."

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

