

CTV Vancouver





Homicide detectives are investigating after first responders found three people dead at the scene of a crash in South Surrey Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the RCMP said it responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on the 32 Avenue Diversion under the Highway 99 overpass.

"Upon arrival, frontline officers determined all three occupants of the vehicle were deceased," police said, adding that the cause of the collision is not yet known.

It's unclear how the victims, who have not been identified, were related to each other.

In a follow-up statement issued at around 3 p.m., Mounties said the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team had been called, but did not say why the deaths were deemed suspicious.

IHIT investigators have since told reporters they don't believe the incident is connected to gang violence, but the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain unclear.

"We believe that there is no continued risk to the safety of the community," Cpl. Frank Jang said Tuesday afternoon, adding that IHIT is working with the BC Coroners Service and Surrey RCMP to piece together exactly what happened.

Jang said there will be an autopsy that investigators hope will give them more information about the causes of death.

The investigation has closed down 32 Avenue between 152 Street and King George Boulevard. Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.

Mounties said the area will remain closed for an "undetermined amount of time."

Jang said detectives are looking for dash cam video from the area around the time of the incident and would like to speak to anyone who might have information that could help the investigation.

Investigators can be reached at 1-847-551-4448, and tips can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.