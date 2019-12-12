BURNABY -- Several homes in Burnaby are flooded with home owners scrambling to clean up, after a water main ruptured and sent torrents of water into homes early Thursday morning.

"I looked out the window and saw the fire truck, and maybe somebody was hurt or something like that, and then I looked closer and I see a lot of water," said Steve Chen who lives nearby. "Right now you see a lot of water coming out. I guess the main line is busted and it’s all going into a neighbours house."

Lorinda Banks also lives nearby and said her car had to be replaced in the spring.

"This has been like the second water main break in this area and it floods into our carport," she said.

"It’s pretty frustrating. It happened at the end of March, but things weren’t fixed until June or July in our home, but now we need to worry about water damage again, and mold and stuff, and it’s an older home so fun times."

Luckily for her she has home insurance.

This time, water could be seen in many yards and inside homes. Many residents woke up to water filling up in their basements.

The water main ruptured on Dominion Street near Gilmore Avenue around 12 a.m.. Burnaby Fire Department responded to the call. Burnaby Engineering showed up an hour later, and shut the water down to the area.

The area where the pipe ruptured is on a hill, leaving the water to flow downhill into homes and garages.