Powerful water main break sends rocks raining onto street in downtown Vancouver
Some sort of water leak sent rocks flying onto a downtown Vancouver sidewalk.
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 6:54PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, September 23, 2019 8:55PM PDT
Some kind of water leak sent falling rocks raining onto a sidewalk in downtown Vancouver, and caused traffic to shut down during rush hour Monday evening.
The road on West Georgia near Hornby Street appeared broken before water starting to gush out.
Vancouver police are on scene, closing a portion of West Georgia from Burrard to Granville streets.
The water started to spray heavily around 6:30 p.m.As it erupted, tiny rocks rained down in the area.
At one point, the water was spraying several storeys high.
The City of Vancouver said the incident was caused by a water main break.
It is unknown what caused the incident.