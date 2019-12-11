VANCOUVER -- A problematic water main burst in Vancouver's downtown core Wednesday morning, leading to lane closures on a busy street.

The water main broke at West Georgia and Hornby streets, on the north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Crews were on scene before 5 a.m. but could be in the area for at least six or seven hours. They've closed two eastbound lanes on Georgia as water floods the street.

In September, a water main broke in the same area, but in that case water and debris shot several hundred metre into the air and the massive stream could be seen from blocks away.

Steel piping in that area is nearly a century old, the City of Vancouver said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa