Homes damaged in 'frenzy' of door-knock pranks, Surrey RCMP say

Authorities are asking parents to speak with their teenagers following a "frenzy" of recent door-knock pranks in Surrey, B.C., that have escalated into property damage.

Surrey RCMP said the sudden increase in reports of the pranks – sometimes called "ding dong ditch" or "nicky nicky nine doors" – was apparently inspired by social media posts.

In a news release, the detachment said the pranks have unfortunately "devolved into cases of harassment and mischief" in the Newton and South Surrey areas, with multiple homes sustaining damage.

Investigators have since identified some of the pranksters, all teenagers, and are considering criminal charges.

"While this type of behaviour may not have started with malicious intent, the observed behavior of these individuals speaks to a complete lack of regard for the prank recipients and their property," said Sgt. James Mason of the Surrey RCMP, in the release.

"If the goal is to make yourself known, you may get more than you bargained for."

Authorities said anyone who is targeted in the pranks, or witnesses them unfolding, can report the incidents to the Surrey RCMP's non-emergency line.

Residents who are targeted by the pranks are advised to "remain indoors" and "not confront the suspects involved," the detachment said.