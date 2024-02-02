Homeless campers near Oak Street Bridge given more time to leave

Homeless people living in an encampment in South Vancouver have been given more time to vacate the space before a pending B.C. government eviction, according to advocates.

Stop the Sweeps announced the extension for residents of the Marpole encampment late Friday afternoon, hours after provincial crews had already moved in and removed some belongings from the area.

The group did not specify how much longer residents will have before they are forced to leave.

"We will continue to resist displacement and sweeps, but this extension is a win for residents," Stop the Sweeps wrote on social media.

Earlier in the day, advocate Ryan Sudds insisted the homeless residents are willing to leave, but that they "just need more time."

CTV News reached out to the Ministry of Housing for more information, and was told in a statement that "outreach teams will continue to provide supports to the remaining people on-site to assist in their moving plans and to maintain connections."

Trespass notices placed at the encampment last week warned that homeless people had to vacate the area – located on Southwest Marine Drive, near the Oak Street Bridge – by Jan. 31 and could be arrested if they didn't comply.

Vancouver police, firefighters and Housing Ministry staff visited the location on Wednesday for a safety assessment. Crews returned Friday to perform cleanup, and were seen removing some belongings from a tent that recently caught fire.

A number of structures have been erected at the site, including one that had a message left on the door: "Please do not take my belongings. I need my belongings to survive."

The Ministry of Housing said outreach workers from the City of Vancouver, Vancouver Coastal Health and Social Development and Poverty Reduction have been speaking to residents “for many weeks, and in some cases months,” to make sure they’re aware of available supports and shelter spaces.

Many homeless residents in Vancouver choose to live outside rather than in the limited shelter space for a variety of concerns, including cleanliness and a lack of secure storage for their belongings.

The ministry has said the eviction is necessary to deal with safety concerns, including fire risks, at the site.

"While we understand the encampment response will be challenging for its current occupants, it is necessary to address health, fire and safety issues at the encampment,” the ministry told CTV News.