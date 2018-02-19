

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating a shooting that caused no injuries but damaged a Port Coquitlam home and nearby vehicles.

Shots were fired at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3800-block of Ulster Street, near Apel Drive, Mounties said.

Investigators have provided few details, but said they believe the shooting was targeted.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said Mounties are "working hard to solve the crime," and asked anyone with video or information that may help the investigation to contact the RCMP.

The Investigative Support Team can be reached at 604-945-1550, or tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The shooting came just two days after a fatal incident about seven kilometres away. Donald Kelly, 45, was fatally wounded in what police believe was also a targeted shooting near Sylvan Place and Riverview Crescent in Coquitlam.

Police say at this point there's nothing to suggest the shootings are related.