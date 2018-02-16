

CTV Vancouver





Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Vancouver's West Side as 32-year-old realtor.

Kaminder Rai was found severely wounded after gunfire erupted in the wealthy Kerrisdale neighbourhood shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.

"He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and died hours later," the Vancouver Police Department confirmed in an update late Thursday night.

Police said their investigation into the killing is still in its early stages, but that the shooting does not appear random.

Planet Group Realty, where Rai worked for nine years, said it is shocked and saddened by the news.

The shooting, which marks Vancouver's sixth homicide of 2018, startled the quiet neighbourhood and triggered hold-and-secure protocols at two nearby schools.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Penny Daflos