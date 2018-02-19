

CTV Vancouver





Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Coquitlam, B.C. as a 45-year-old man from Burnaby.

Donald Kelly was found wounded inside a vehicle just after 10 p.m. Friday by officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area of Sylvan Place and Riverview Crescent.

The victim was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have taken over the case.

They believe Kelly's murder was targeted, but there is no evidence connecting the death to other homicides in the region.

Police also found a burnt grey 2018 Chrysler 300 sedan a short distance away in the area of Mariner Way and Dartmoor Drive.

Investigators say they'd like to speak to anyone with information about the shooting or the vehicle.

“There are people who have information about what happened,” said IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang. “I urge these individuals to come forward and speak with IHIT so that we can hold those responsible to account.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).