A 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a townhouse complex in Langley Friday night.

Police identified the victim as Tarek Ali Al-Romeshi at a press conference Saturday. He was not known to police.

Officers arrived on scene at Everly Green in the 8200 block of 204B street just after 9 p.m. They found Al-Romeshi suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car with bullet marks.

First responders performed CPR on the victim before taking him to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation. They say the shooting appears targeted.

Later, a few blocks away at 206A Street and 84B Steet, a white Nissan was set on fire.

IHIT is asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-877-551- 4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.