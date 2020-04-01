VANCOUVER -- As a local meteorologist put it, "Holy hail, Batman!"

The unusual weather was noted in parts of Metro Vancouver and the Victoria area Tuesday by forecasters and others on Twitter.

Environment Canada's Matt MacDonald posted a photo at the Real Canadian Superstore on Seymour Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m.

He said the location is about 20 metres above sea level, and noted about two centimetres worth of pea-sized hailstones in the parking lot.

About 10 minutes later, he posted a video showing hail bouncing off a patio table, writing, "It just won't stop!"

Others shared video of the hail falling in North Van a bit earlier, and some posted they'd also seen hail in the City of Vancouver.

Hail Big snow ball in North Vancouver 6:40 pm pic.twitter.com/YXSmRWJUlr — ����Dens (@Tom_1127) April 1, 2020

Some suggested there was a brief burst of hail in Vancouver, Wash., around the same time.

Residents of East Vancouver may have heard thunder at some point in the evening, and a photographer posted a photo of a bolt of lightning over the area.

Environment Canada previously shared a forecast suggesting two storm cells may produce lightning and hail over the area. The forecaster suggested wet flurries were possible early Wednesday morning over higher terrain.

Two cells producing lightning and small hail over Metro Vancouver early this evening (31st March 2020). Showers and risk of thunderstorms and small hail continues this evening. Wet flurries possible overnight and Wed morning over higher terrain. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/FnPHvph6wN — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) April 1, 2020

Another meteorologist captured what he described as wet hail falling in Victoria Wednesday morning.

Posts south of the border suggested hail also fell in Oregon, and was in the forecast Wednesday as a possibility in western parts of the state and in Washington.

