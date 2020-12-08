VANCOUVER -- The holiday season is all about making memories with the ones we love.

But this year, thanks to the pandemic, our gatherings will look very different, as larger gatherings are out of the question.

As a result, we may be looking for alternatives to the traditional turkey dinner.

Luckily, Safeway food expert Mary Berg joined CTV Morning Live with some inspiration.

Shopping at Safeway and incorporating ingredients from Compliments, Berg created holiday-inspired meals fit for a smaller gathering.

On the show she shared with viewers how to make cumin and honey carrots, a classic roast chicken with garlic herb butter, and a cranberry and apple stuffed pork roast.

These delightful dishes will pair well with a holiday family movie night.

Be sure to check your local listings on CTV to find out when your favourites are airing.

Safeway

Compliments