Vancouver's historic Leslie House has been relocated to make way for a new development.

The 130-year-old dwelling known fondly as the "Little Yellow House" was lifted off its foundation Tuesday and transported to its temporary new home.

The two-storey home was taken off the lot at Hornby and Pacific Streets to make way for a 39-storey condo tower that will be built in its place. The move took about 20 minutes.

The house will sit across the lane on Hornby Street until construction of the condo building is complete, then it will be moved back to its original location in the corner of the lot and restored.