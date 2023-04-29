Highway 99 closed in both directions after serious collision

The Sea to Sky Highway is closed in both directions south of Britannia Beach due to a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle Saturday morning.

BC Emergency Health Services got the call about the crash at 9:19 a.m. and two ambulances and one air ambulance responded to the scene.

One of the drivers was taken to hospital via air ambulance with serious injuries, BCEHS told CTV News.

The Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (LMD-ICARS) is on the scene, Cpl. Dave Noon writes on Twitter.

Traffic cameras show northbound vehicles in a bumper-to-bumper standstill.

According to DriveBC, the highway is estimated to reopen again at 2 p.m. DriveBC also said there currently is no alternate route for drivers.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates

