Highway 1 reopens near Hope, B.C., active wildfire means future closures possible
A section of Highway 1 that was partially closed due to a wildfire near Hope, B.C. has reopened, with the province warning it could be closed again "at any time"
On Sunday, eastbound lanes of Highway 1 were closed for about 32 kilometres. The closures were in effect from Exit 138 at Bridal Falls Road to Flood Hope Road. Westbound lanes remained open but drivers were told not to stop to take photos or video of the fire.
On Monday afternoon, DriveBC said it has been reopened with a single-lane and reduced speed limits along part of the route. Significant delays are still expected.
"The Flood Falls Wildfire is still active and Highway 1 could close at any time if the situation changes," Drive BC said in a tweet in response to a question about whether future closures are possible.
As of Monday morning, the Flood Falls Trail fire burning southwest of Hope was an estimated 520 hectares. Officials believe the blaze, which was discovered on Sept. 8, is human-caused.
"Due to hot, dry conditions, increased fire behaviour will be visible today. This fire is burning is very steep terrain presenting access challenges for ground crews. Helicopters are focusing on bucketing the east and west flanks of this fire," an update from BC Wildfire Service said.
"This fire is highly visible from the community of Hope and Highway 1. Highway 1 will continue to see increased smoke and visibility issues."
Multiple properties were placed under evacuation order Sunday, including some in the Laidlaw area and the District of Hope. Maps of the affected areas can be found on the Fraser Valley Regional District and District of Hope websites.
As of Monday, 78 firefighters were assigned to the blaze, along with seven helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Suspect in Ontario shooting rampage that left Toronto officer dead killed by police
The suspect in a GTA shooting rampage that left two people dead -- including a Toronto police officer -- has been fatally shot, Hamilton police say.
Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
Will Canada have a national holiday in the Queen's honour? Officials still won't say
With Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral set to take place Monday, the Canadian federal government has yet to confirm whether it will follow the lead of other Commonwealth countries and announce a national holiday in the Queen’s honour.
As Charles becomes King, here's our Royal Family's new order of succession
With Charles becoming King, his sons and grandchildren are next in succession for the monarchy. CTVNews.ca has illustrated the new order of succession.
Canadians who will be at the Queen's funeral: what we know so far
Preparations for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral are underway in London as Britain mourns the passing of its longest-reigning monarch. Along with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and the prime minister, Ralph Goodale will be one of three 'official mourners' from Canada. He said his office is working with others to determine how many more Canadians can attend.
John Lennon's killer denied parole again, for 12th time
The man who shot and killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980 has been denied parole for a 12th time, New York corrections officials said Monday
Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs
Ukrainian troops retook a wide swath of territory from Russia on Monday, pushing all the way back to the northeastern border in some places, and claimed to have captured many Russian soldiers as part of a lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat.
Trudeau on the attack against Poilievre's 'irresponsible' politics
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's policies on the economy and attacks on Canadian institutions are reckless and irresponsible.
New Conservative leader Poilievre drops in on Quebec caucus before meeting with MPs, senators
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre visited members of the party's Quebec caucus Monday after nearly sweeping the province in a landslide victory over its former premier, Jean Charest.
Vancouver Island
-
IIO clears Saanich police after man seriously injured during standoff
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared the Saanich police of wrongdoing after a man was seriously injured during a police-related incident earlier this summer. On July 7, Saanich police were involved in a tense standoff with a man on Cook Street near Oakmount Road. Police could be heard trying to negotiate with the man, who was standing at the scene of a crash behind a heavily damaged four-door sedan.
-
'The rat population is increasing': Rodents a growing problem on southern Vancouver Island, says pest control expert
Rats are a growing concern on southern Vancouver Island, where their numbers are increasing and residents are reporting damage to their homes and vehicles. With inflation driving up the cost of food, a lot of people are planting gardens and that is a veggie buffet for rats, according to one pest control expert.
-
B.C. failing on promise to transform old-growth logging, environmentalists say
Two years after pledging to take a new approach to the management of old-growth forests, the B.C. government is failing to make the grade, environmental groups say. The province promised to act on 14 recommendations in an independent old-growth strategic review to protect the most at-risk big tree ecosystems while transforming forestry over a three-year period.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian hit and killed by CTrain in northeast Calgary
One person was killed after being hit by a CTrain in northeast Calgary on Monday.
-
Composting confusion: Grocery store chain asks why it can't give out its bags
As a Calgary grocery store chain is calling on the federal government to change its opinion of its compostable shopping bags, the agency in charge of policies on the reduction of single-use plastics in Canada suggest they aren't safe for the environment.
-
Canada goose adopts flock of kayakers for entire 7-hour Columbia River paddle
A Canadian goose floated alongside a group of kayakers and paddle boarders for their entire 32-kilometre trek on B.C.'s Columbia River.
Edmonton
-
2 plead guilty to murder, 2 to fight charges in death of woman near Hinton
Four people who were charged in the 2019 homicide of a 25-year-old mother of three appeared in front of a judge Monday, with two taking responsibility for her death.
-
Man killed in central Alberta plane crash
A man was killed in a plane crash in central Alberta Monday morning. Bashaw RCMP received a report of a plane crash at Highway 53 and Range Road 190 at 9:50 a.m.
-
Looking to save on your cell or cable plan? One expert says the first step is to ask
When it comes to saving money on your cable or phone plan, one consumer expert recommends regularly negotiating or calling your service provider to ensure you are getting their best deals.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Suspect in Ontario shooting rampage that left Toronto officer dead killed by police
The suspect in a GTA shooting rampage that left two people dead -- including a Toronto police officer -- has been fatally shot, Hamilton police say.
-
TIMELINE
TIMELINE | What we know about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer and the hunt for the suspect
Here is a timeline of what we know about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer and the hunt for the suspect.
-
'Utter shock': Communities mourn victims of violent Ontario shootings
Condolences and messages of support started to trickle in on social media hours after two people, including a police officer, were killed and multiple others were injured in shootings across the Greater Toronto Area.
Montreal
-
Three charged in Quebec City after dozens of sled dogs allegedly found gassed, frozen, and hanging
Quebec provincial police say three people are facing animal cruelty charges in Quebec City in connection with the alleged discovery adult dogs and puppies gassed, frozen to death in freezers, and hanging at a sled dog company.
-
Legault, PQ leader say new Habs captain Suzuki should learn French
Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon wasted no time in suggesting that new Habs captain Nick Suzuki needs to learn French to better connect with the Canadiens' fan base.
-
Quebec election: Federal minister says Legault dividing Quebecers on immigration
Federal Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has waded into the Quebec election campaign, saying it's time for Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault to stop dividing Quebecers into 'us and them.'
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | Winnipeg police lay more charges against football coach after former student comes forward
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has laid additional charges against a high school football coach previously charged with sexual assault.
-
Victim of fatal crash not discovered until morning after: RCMP
A 30-year-old man killed in a single vehicle crash in Pinawa, Man. Saturday night was not found until the morning after.
-
Occupants of small home in St. James worry eviction looming
A small home creating a big stir in a St. James neighbourhood is a snapshot of a much larger crisis in the community, according to a Winnipeg advocate for unsheltered people.
Saskatoon
-
Latest Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater data shows 4th highest levels of pandemic
The latest data based on samples of Saskatoon's wastewater show COVID-19 is on the rise in the city.
-
U.S. court appearance postponed for Saskatoon woman accused of faking death
A scheduled U.S. court appearance for a Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death has been postponed.
-
Saskatoon massage therapist charged for alleged sexual assault incidents spanning a 25-year period
A Saskatoon massage therapist is facing additional sexual assault charges.
Regina
-
Woman sexually assaulted while running in Wascana Park: Regina police
A 19-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault, by choking, suffocating or strangling after a 33-year-old woman was attacked Friday evening while running in Wascana Park, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Dillon Whitehawk stands trial for first-degree murder of Keesha Bitternose
A man convicted of two separate murders earlier this year is back on trial for a third first-degree murder charge.
-
More than a dozen vehicles involved in large crash near Morse: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP revealed in its weekly report that a large string of collisions occurred on Highway #1 near Morse on Sept. 5.
Atlantic
-
'Unacceptable': Alleged sex assault victim turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is promising changes after a victim of an alleged sexual assault was turned away from an emergency room in Fredericton last month.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: Former Mountie says he quit over quashed alert system proposal
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has heard from a former Mountie who says he became so frustrated trying to get the RCMP to adopt a new public alerting system that he quit the police force.
-
Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
London
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Suspect in Ontario shooting rampage that left Toronto officer dead killed by police
The suspect in a GTA shooting rampage that left two people dead -- including a Toronto police officer -- has been fatally shot, Hamilton police say.
-
'I saw it as a death threat': Petrolia’s Fall Fair return marred by hate crime
Lambton County OPP are investigating a hate crime committed at the Petrolia and Enniskillen Fall Fair over the weekend. A noose was found Sunday morning, wrapped around a pride flag and draped over the back of a food truck.
-
International airline launched in Goderich, Ont.
If Waseem Javed gets his way, Goderich will be home to a new flight school, air taxi service and headquarters of an international airline. Javed’s ambitious plans for Goderich Municipal Airport were unveiled Monday in Huron County.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern researcher promotes better ways to help people quit smoking
A habit that is the top cause of preventable premature death in Canada is more common in northern Ontario than in the rest of the province, says researcher Dr. Patricia Smith.
-
Key facts ahead of vote on LU's plan to pay creditors, emerge from insolvency
On Wednesday, Laurentian University's creditors will vote on a plan to settle those debts and allow the school to emerge from insolvency. Ahead of the meeting, here is some background and more details of how the process works.
-
Flour Mill flasher charged with nudity: Sudbury police
A man accused of exposing himself to people in the Flour Mill area is in custody and is facing several charges, Sudbury police say.
Kitchener
-
Dispute over proposed development near Caledonia and Six Nations returns to court
The legal saga around a two-year occupation of a proposed development site by a group of Indigenous people returned to an Ontario court on Monday with another attempt to remove the protesters.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Suspect in Ontario shooting rampage that left Toronto officer dead killed by police
The suspect in a GTA shooting rampage that left two people dead -- including a Toronto police officer -- has been fatally shot, Hamilton police say.
-
COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron now available in Ontario
Bivalent COVID-19 booster shots are now available for vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 years and older, with roll out to the rest of the population starting Sept. 26.