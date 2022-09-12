Highway 1 reopens near Hope, B.C., active wildfire means future closures possible

A section of Highway 1 that was partially closed due to a wildfire near Hope, B.C. has reopened, with the province warning it could be closed again "at any time"

On Sunday, eastbound lanes of Highway 1 were closed for about 32 kilometres. The closures were in effect from Exit 138 at Bridal Falls Road to Flood Hope Road. Westbound lanes remained open but drivers were told not to stop to take photos or video of the fire.

On Monday afternoon, DriveBC said it has been reopened with a single-lane and reduced speed limits along part of the route. Significant delays are still expected.

"The Flood Falls Wildfire is still active and Highway 1 could close at any time if the situation changes," Drive BC said in a tweet in response to a question about whether future closures are possible.

As of Monday morning, the Flood Falls Trail fire burning southwest of Hope was an estimated 520 hectares. Officials believe the blaze, which was discovered on Sept. 8, is human-caused.

"Due to hot, dry conditions, increased fire behaviour will be visible today. This fire is burning is very steep terrain presenting access challenges for ground crews. Helicopters are focusing on bucketing the east and west flanks of this fire," an update from BC Wildfire Service said.

"This fire is highly visible from the community of Hope and Highway 1. Highway 1 will continue to see increased smoke and visibility issues."

Multiple properties were placed under evacuation order Sunday, including some in the Laidlaw area and the District of Hope. Maps of the affected areas can be found on the Fraser Valley Regional District and District of Hope websites.

As of Monday, 78 firefighters were assigned to the blaze, along with seven helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment.