VICTORIA -- British Columbia's River Forecast Centre is issuing a high streamflow advisory for the southeast region of the province.

It says over the past 24 hours, Upper Columbia has received five to 20 millimetres of precipitation, and a further 30 to 50 millimetres is expected through Friday.

The forecast centre says a high streamflow advisory means that river levels are rising or could rise rapidly, but no major flooding is expected.

It says its modelling forecasts the Upper Columbia rivers reaching five- to 20-year flows in response to the wet weather.

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

The centre has posted flood warnings for the upper and middle Fraser River basins, including the Quesnel River, while lower-level flood watches are in place for the Chilcotin and Thompson rivers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2020.