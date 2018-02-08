

Police are warning the public that a convicted sex offender known to target young women is once again living in Vancouver.

Cameron Eugene Ratelle's crimes include sexual assaults against a 16-year-old girl in Coquitlam and an 18-year-old woman at the University of Toronto dorms. Authorities believe he still poses a potential threat to teenagers and women, particularly those between the ages of 16 and 25.

"The Correctional Service of Canada has assessed Ratelle as a moderate to high risk for violent and sexual re-offending," the Vancouver Police Department said in a warning.

The convict is already staying at a halfway house somewhere in the city, but police do not disclose the specific locations where offenders are living.

Ratelle last moved into a Vancouver halfway house in 2017, but was caught prowling around post-secondary schools in the region, including Simon Fraser University and the University of British Columbia.

He was spotted inside a dormitory while on the UBC campus. Once he was identified, he was escorted off the property by police.

Ratelle, who has been let out on statutory release, is bound by several conditions, including that he stay away from any schools, universities or other educational properties, and not be near anyone under the age of 18 without permission from his parole officer.

He also must observe a daily curfew from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m., wear an electronic monitoring device, not access any website or computer, and stay away from alcohol, non-prescription drugs and pornography.

Ratelle is described as black, 5-8 tall, 160 lbs. with a stocky build, shaved head and brown eyes. He also uses hearing aids.

Anyone who sees him violating any of his conditions is asked to call 911 and report him.