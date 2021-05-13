VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey say a missing woman described as "high risk" has been found.

The RCMP did not provide any further details Thursday on where she was located, nor did they give information on her condition.

The 51-year-old woman was the subject of a news release earlier the same day. The woman, whose name and photo have since been removed from this article, had been missing since Sunday.

Police said her family members were concerned for her health and well-being.