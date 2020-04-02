VANCOUVER -- A woman described as a "high-risk" offender has been arrested, Vancouver police say.

Justina Ellis was wanted Canada-wide after leaving her halfway house on Sunday.

In a brief emailed statement Thursday, the Vancouver Police Department said she has since been arrested.

Officers did not say where she was located, nor did they say what charges, if any, she might face.

The 37-year-old had been staying at a home in East Vancouver, police said previously. Her disappearance was announced Monday, and officers warned at the time that she has a history of violent behaviour.

She was wanted for not complying with a long-term supervisory order, an option available to Canadian courts to extend the length of time an offender is supervised after the initial sentence is complete.