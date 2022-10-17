High health risk due to air quality in parts of Fraser Valley, alerts issued across southwest B.C.

B.C.'s southwest corner remained under air quality advisories Monday, with one region seeing a high health risk due to smoky conditions.

Environment Canada renewed an air quality advisory Monday due to fires burning near Chilliwack Lake, Hope, Harrison Lake and in Washington. The alerts were in place for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, all of Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and the Similkameen.

"Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds and temperatures change, and as wildfire behaviour changes," Environment Canada's notice said.

"Eastern parts of the Fraser Valley that are closer to many of the wildfires may experience greater smoke impacts compared to western parts of Metro Vancouver."

According to B.C.'s Environment Ministry, Eastern Fraser Valley's air quality health index was rated at nine Monday, which is considered high. The rating system categorizes one to three as "low," four to six as "moderate," seven to 10 as "high" and anything above that as "very high."

The health index for Metro Vancouver and Squamish ranked the risk as moderate. All other regions in the province were ranked as low risk.

"Stagnant weather conditions are forecast to persist for at least the next few days and it is expected that air quality may not change until there is a more significant change in the weather," Environment Canada's alert said.

While the advisory is in place, Environment Canada recommends reducing outdoor physical activity, especially if breathing becomes uncomfortable. Some populations may be at greater risk to exposure, including those with underlying health conditions, pregnant people, infants, older adults and those who work or live outdoors.

As of Monday, 209 wildfires remain active in the province, according to BC Wildfire Service. The province's southeast region has the most fires at 72. The coastal region, where most of B.C.'s air quality advisories are in effect, has 53.