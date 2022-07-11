Heritage status for Vancouver home with troubling abuse history on hold
Heritage status for Vancouver home with troubling abuse history on hold
Warning: This story contains content that may be disturbing to some readers.
Vancouver city council has quietly removed a motion to give heritage status to the Historic Joy Kogawa House, upsetting those who wanted to speak at the meeting to shine a light on the less-known and much darker legacy of the author's father and his sexual abuse of children.
The city was set to consider a heritage designation for the South Vancouver home on Tuesday. The house is a place where writers can attend workshops and visitors can learn about Kogawa's literary work and about the Japanese-Canadian family's experience of internment during World War II.
The plaque outside of the South Vancouver home describes the author's family's experience of being interned during World War II.
But since 2006, a group in Vancouver has been working to make public the stories of survivors abused by Kogawa's father – Gordon Goichi Nakayama, an Anglican priest – and to push for those abuses to be acknowledged as part of the house's history.
'ACKNOWLEDGING THIS HISTORY IS IMPORTANT'
Their work led to this abuse being mentioned on the house's website.
"In talking with many Japanese Canadians, we have come to understand that Gordon Goichi Nakayama also betrayed his position of trust and authority and brought considerable harm to the Japanese Canadian community. While owning and living in the house that now celebrates the work of his daughter, Joy Kogawa, we understand that Gordon Goichi Nakayama sexually abused many children," the page says.
"In acknowledging this truth, Kogawa House is committed to working with the community to help the healing process for those individuals and families affected by Nakayama’s actions. We understand that acknowledging this history is important to healing."
While some survivors lived in the Marpole neighbourhood where the home still stands, Nakayama travelled extensively and was allowed, as a priest, to visit families that had been interned in camps across the country.
"As isolated families living on remote farms, Gordon Goichi Nakayama often stayed overnight when visiting. Those children were the most vulnerable," an online statement says.
CHURCH ISSUES APOLOGY
Nakayama, now deceased, was never charged, tried or convicted. In 2015, the church issued an apology. It notes that in 1994 Nakayama wrote a short letter to the Diocese of Calgary offering an apology and saying that he had engaged in "sexual bad behaviour" and was "sincerely sorry" for what he did " to so many people."
A 1994 letter from Gordon Goichi Nakayama is posted online alongside an apology from the Anglican church.
Upon receiving the letter, the apology says, Nakayama was charged with "Immorality" by the diocese and chose to resign.
"We deeply regret this apology was not delivered to the Japanese Canadian community at the time of Mr. Nakayama’s confession, the charge of immorality, and his subsequent resignation from the exercise of priestly ministry," it reads.
"On behalf of our dioceses, we express our deep sorrow and grief for harm which Mr. Nakayama did, and we apologize to all whose lives have been affected by Mr. Nakayama’s actions."
Currently, the Healing Fund for Japanese Canadians works to administer $600,000-worth of funding from the church to support survivors, families and community members impacted by Nakayama's abuse while also working to "challenge the decades-long history of secrecy surrounding these crimes." That work has included working with Joy Kogawa House on how to reckon with its own history.
REPORT WITHDRAWN, TAKEN OFFLINE
Peter Wallace, project manager, says the group was never told the city would be seeking a heritage designation for the building. Once the organization became aware, he says they were distressed to see no mention of Nakayama in any of the city documents.
While those documents were available Sunday, they were no longer online Monday.
"Those motions, by-laws, and agreements discuss the heritage value of 1450 West 64th (Avenue). It is within these main documents where the disclosure of Mr. Nakayama's abuse history is needed. The current application and recommendation for approval obfuscate clergy sexual abuse history," Wallace said in an email Sunday.
"I do not know how this information failed to make it to the City of Vancouver."
Wallace and others were in the midst of preparing remarks to deliver at Tuesday's meeting when they learned the item had been withdrawn. While each person was planning to bring their own perspective to the matter, Wallace says they were all united in opposing the recommendation.
"It would have been a valuable opportunity for the abuse history to become part of the public record at City Hall, and to have registered speakers have their perspectives recorded on this issue," he said in an email Monday.
In a statement, a city spokesperson said the agenda item was withdrawn "to further review the report and associated documents in order to address concerns raised by the community and to ensure a complete history of the site and the concerns over its heritage protection are fully understood and acknowledged as part of staff reporting to council."
No date has been set for a new report to be presented.
Council will adjourn for the summer after the meeting on July 22 and is not set to meet again until after the municipal election in October.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about the network system failure that led to the Rogers outage
The fallout continues days after a massive system failure disrupted the Rogers network, throwing customers across the country offline last Friday and into the weekend for some. CTVNews.ca breaks down what we know about the nationwide outage.
Champagne directs major telecoms to come up with agreement on future outages
Canada's Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said he has tasked Canada's major telecommunications networks with establishing a formal agreement to mitigate the damage of future outages.
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
U.S. backs Canada's decision to return Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
The United States is supporting Canada's decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany, saying in the short term it was the right move, as European countries continue working towards reducing their 'collective dependence' on Russian energy.
BREAKING | Toronto police lay murder charge after woman fatally set on fire at subway station
Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the case of a young woman who was set on fire at transit station and later died of her injuries.
'Worst thing I've ever seen on the farm': Sask. family loses nearly 30 cattle to lightning strike
A family in southwest Saskatchewan is facing both a financial and emotional loss after 28 of their cattle were struck and killed by lightning.
First image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope shows cosmic view
Our view of the universe just expanded: The first image from NASA's new space telescope unveiled Monday is brimming with galaxies and offers the deepest look of the cosmos ever captured.
N.S. mass killer's abuse of spouse had roots going back generations, inquiry hears
Domestic violence extended back generations in the family of the man who carried out the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, a document released Monday by a public inquiry reveals.
Vancouver Island
-
U.S. man ordered to leave Canada after potential child-luring incident in Nanaimo
Nanaimo RCMP say a potential child-luring incident was averted after a 53-year-old man came to Vancouver Island to meet with a young girl.
-
Canadian navy relieves Maritime Forces Pacific leader of duties over 'inappropriate comments'
The Royal Canadian Navy has relieved a senior leader of its Pacific forces of his duties following an investigation into "inappropriate comments" about a sailor's appearance.
-
Superyacht with 66-metre support yacht spotted off Victoria
A pair of multimillion-dollar yachts sailed past Victoria on Monday, both owned by billionaire brothers who made the bulk of their fortunes as owners of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
Calgary
-
Calgary firefighter looking to send specialized equipment to firefighters in Ukraine
A Calgary firefighter is looking for donations to purchase equipment no longer needed by the fire department to send to firefighters in Ukraine.
-
Youth killed in highway crash near Airdrie, RCMP seek witnesses
RCMP are looking for witnesses to a crash east of Airdrie this weekend that killed a youth.
-
Recovery efforts underway at Spray Lakes for two missing boaters
Following the drowning death of one person at Spray Lakes in Kananaskis Country on Sunday, RCMP, conservation officers and Cochrane search and rescue scoured the reservoir for two missing people Monday, who are presumed drowned.
Edmonton
-
Kenney announces Sept. 1 will be known as Alberta Day
The provincial government has announced that Sept. 1 will be known as Alberta Day to celebrate the province’s cultural history, and the anniversary of its place in Confederation.
-
Copping says fourth dose guidance coming as Alta. COVID-19 case counts rise
While two new COVID-19 variants are starting to spread in Alberta, the health minister says the risk remains low, with vaccine guidance on fourth doses to be released in "the coming weeks."
-
New club helps Edmontonians enjoy accessible cycling
A new bicycle club offers Edmontonians a new way to cruise the outdoors and connect with new people.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto police lay murder charge after woman fatally set on fire at subway station
Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the case of a young woman who was set on fire at transit station and later died of her injuries.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man, 71, dies after golf cart goes into pond at course north of Toronto
A 71-year-old Toronto man has died after his golf cart went into a large pond at a Richmond Hill golf course.
-
Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
Montreal
-
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice 'Mom' Boucher dead at 69
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice "Mom" Boucher, regarded as one of the most infamous criminals in Quebec history, has died.
-
Montreal woman, 91, dies after waiting 7 hours for ambulance
A 91-year-old Montreal woman died over the weekend after waiting seven hours for an ambulance and her family is now blaming ongoing staffing shortages within paramedic services.
-
Truck driver who was fired after announcing she was pregnant wins case
A truck driver who was fired by her employer via text message after she told him she was pregnant has won her case in court.
Winnipeg
-
Carjackings rising in Winnipeg: police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating two carjackings that took place over the weekend, with the city seeing a notable rise in carjackings over the last few years.
-
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
-
Senior left with 'life-altering' injuries following assault: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested two people following a pair of assaults against seniors in the city, one of which left the victim with life-altering injuries.
Saskatoon
-
Police provide timeline of Langham, Sask. tragedy
Police are providing new details concerning a fatal shooting and an apparent suicide that rocked a Saskatchewan town.
-
New, more transmissible COVID-19 variant on the rise in Sask.
About one in four COVID-19 samples tested in Saskatchewan have been found to be the new, more transmissible Omicron BA.5 variant.
-
5 pet-friendly patios in Saskatoon
While Saskatoon has many great spots to enjoy a pint and a bite to eat outdoors, the list gets shorter if you're in the mood to bring your four-legged friend along.
Regina
-
'Worst thing I've ever seen on the farm': Sask. family loses nearly 30 cattle to lightning strike
A family in southwest Saskatchewan is facing both a financial and emotional loss after 28 of their cattle were struck and killed by lightning.
-
'Wonderful to be back': Excitement grows ahead of Country Thunder in Craven
After missing two years for the pandemic, country music stars are ready to rock the stage at Country Thunder.
-
Sask. First Nations partner with federal government on clean and affordable energy projects
The Government of Canada and Indigenous communities and businesses in Saskatchewan will be partnering on five clean and affordable energy projects, according to a news release.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass killer's abuse of spouse had roots going back generations, inquiry hears
Domestic violence extended back generations in the family of the man who carried out the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, a document released Monday by a public inquiry reveals.
-
Daughter of N.S. man in urgent need of cancer treatment calls out government on health-care crisis
The daughter of a Nova Scotia man in urgent need of cancer treatment is calling out the provincial government, which she says is failing to address to the health-care crisis.
-
Nova Scotia's new Liberal leader says he wants to rebuild party, hold current government accountable
The Nova Scotia Liberal party's new leader says he plans to rebuild the organization, recruit good candidates who are energized and excited to run for office, and hold the current government accountable for promises made to Nova Scotians, particularly when it comes to health care.
London
-
Manhunt underway for multiple suspects in brazen daylight jewellery store robbery in Lambeth
The suspects who fled prior to police arriving allegedly brandished guns and destroyed property upon entering the establishment.
-
Reports of gunshots in east London Monday morning
London police are investigating after sounds of gunshots were heard Monday morning in the east end of the city.
-
London officer charged with assault
A London police officer has been charged with assault, Monday
Northern Ontario
-
Arena can be built for $150M, Sudbury councillors say
Two Sudbury city councillors say a new community arena can be built for $150 million, not the $215 million contained in a staff report.
-
Sudbury animal shelter sees spike in number of people surrendering pets
A local organization that cares for animals in Sudbury is continuing to deal with high numbers of animals at its shelter.
-
Sudbury woman recounts racist incident that led to 'physical altercation'
The victim of a racist incident in Greater Sudbury over the weekend is speaking out about what happened to her.
Kitchener
-
'No excuse': Experts remind pet owners to keep animals out of vehicles
Provincial Animal Welfare Services are reminding people cars are not a safe place to leave pets in the summer months. (Colton Wiens/ CTV Kitchener)
-
Magic: The Gathering heist leaves Guelph business out more than $200K in cards, scotch and electronics
The Round Table Board Game Café in Guelph is out more than $200,000 in product after a break-in over the weekend.
-
Connecting the dots: What the Rogers network outage suggests about our digital habits
The nationwide Rogers outage on Friday, which continues to impact some customers, helped tell us more about our digital habits, according to a communication arts professor at the University of Waterloo.