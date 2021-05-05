B.C. COVID-19 update: 572 cases, no deaths as downward trend continues
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
B.C. children ages 12+ could receive COVID-19 vaccine before end of school year
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Here's where the B.C. RCMP will be performing COVID-19 checks this weekend
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
COVID-19 exposures: These are the latest B.C. flights with the coronavirus on board
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
In-person PNE Fair with lower capacity 'not possible in 2021,' event organizers say
Province called on to prioritize vaccination for Surrey to curb COVID-19 transmission
B.C. camping: About 5,000 reservations cancelled after COVID-19 travel rules implemented
Pregnant people 16+ now priorities for COVID-19 vaccination in B.C.
Glitch in B.C.'s COVID-19 vaccine registration system is being fixed, top doctor says