Here's when campfires will be allowed again on B.C.'s South Coast

The campfire ban for B.C.'s South Coast will be lifted before the Labour Day long weekend, according to officials.

Campfires will be allowed in the zone that includes the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island starting at noon on Wednesday, the BC Wildfire Service announced Monday. Tiki torches and chimineas will also be permitted at that time.

"Although the fire danger has declined in the Coastal Fire Centre due to recent rainfall and cooler, more seasonal temperatures, the public is strongly encouraged to continue exercising extreme caution with any campfire," a BCWS bulletin said.

Anyone who does light a campfire is being reminded to take safety measures including creating a fireguard around the perimeter and making sure it is fully extinguished before leaving the area where it was burning.

"Human-caused wildfires are completely preventable and divert critical resources away from lightning-caused fires. Always practice safe, responsible fire use where permitted," the BCWS bulletin continues.

The recent change in weather conditions has been helpful to crews fighting the hundreds of wildfires burning in B.C. but a return to hotter and drier weather is in the forecast.