Here's what BC Ferries travellers need to know ahead of the B.C. Day long weekend

Tsawwassen, B.C. -

It’s shaping up to be a very busy few days for BC Ferries.

Most reservations on the major routes are sold out, as people head out of town for the B.C. Day long weekend.

“We strongly recommend you book in advance to avoid sailing waits,” said an advisory from BC Ferries.

There were multiple sailing waits between Tsawwassen and Nanaimo Friday morning.

Some travellers reported waiting five hours.

“We're comfy. We're chilling this beautiful day, so no complaints,” said Marie and Anabelle who were on their way to Tofino.

They set up camping chairs outside their car and read their books to pass the time.

“We decided that was the best course of action. Yeah, this is supposed to be a chill weekend. So we're just gonna start it that way,” said the pair.

The crown corporation says travellers on the following routes should make a reservation:

Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) - Nanaimo (Departure Bay)

Vancouver (Tsawwassen) - Nanaimo (Duke Point)

Vancouver (Tsawwassen) - Victoria (Swartz Bay)

Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) - Sunshine Coast (Langdale)

Those without a booking are urged to arrive at the terminal as early as possible and be prepared for sailing waits and hot weather conditions.

Travellers without a reservation who are heading to Vancouver Island will have the most success taking a sailing Saturday afternoon or Sunday morning.

People who’ve chosen the Sunshine Coast as their destination are urged to try sailing Friday or anytime Saturday.

Suzanne and Duncan MacFarlane missed their 5:15 a.m. morning reservation to Nanaimo by just a few minutes and were also stuck in the line.

They said the ticketing attendant was hopeful to get them on the 10:30 a.m.

“She seemed pretty certain she could get us on there. If not, I'm getting a pair of oars,” said Suzanne with a laugh.

When returning home to the Lower Mainland, BC Ferries recommends arriving at a terminal during off-peak hours Saturday or Tuesday morning.

“Foot passengers should expect to see sailing waits on the above mentioned routes, particularly between Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) – Nanaimo (Departure Bay), as we may reach foot passenger capacity at peak travel times,” a statement from BC Ferries said.

To avoid a walk-on passenger sailing wait, those travellers are also encouraged to book a reservation in advance.

The ferry lineup was packed with trailers, RV’s, boats, and tour buses.

Mary Zinn from Seattle was on her way to Victoria.

She wasn’t bothered by the wait at the terminal.

“If you let it irritate you, that'll ruin your trip. So why bother that way? We might as well just chill,” said Zinn.

BC Ferries says it’s also important customers come prepared to deal with the heat.

“We expect high temperatures all weekend. If you plan to travel with a pet, bring plenty of water for you, your pet, and any other travel companions,” the service's statement said.

BC Ferries expects to move 140,000 vehicles and more than 400,000 passengers over the B.C. Day long weekend.