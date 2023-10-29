Here's how to keep trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween

While Halloween weekend is coming to an end, droves of trick-or-treaters are expected to flock the streets on the actual holiday Tuesday. And the public is being warned to look out and prioritize everyone's safety.

"Unfortunately, Halloween is the deadliest night of the year for child pedestrians," said Lucy Maloney of Vision Zero Vancouver.

"So leave the car at home and if you really can’t avoid driving, take extra care to keep our little trick-or-treaters safe," she continued.

While parents and kids can take preventative measures to keep safe, such as wearing bright, reflective clothing, Vision Zero said the responsibility is ultimately on the driver.

“It’s the responsibility of adult drivers to keep children safe any time of the year, but especially on Halloween. We know kids will be wearing dark colors. It’s not the responsibility of children to keep themselves safe," Maloney said.

In an emailed statement, the Vancouver Police Department said it was a busy weekend as anticipated.

"There have been a number of protests and gatherings throughout the weekend, which have drawn additional people to the downtown core, as well as bigger crowds than usual in the entertainment districts," the statement read.

"Any time we see significant increases in people coming into the city we experience more calls for service, but by and large the vast majority of people have acted safely and responsibly," it continued.

With Halloween night just days away, Teri Smith, the executive director of the West End Business Improvement Association, said the spirits are high in the community.

“I’ve seen businesses decorating. We have a couple houses in the neighbourhood that really go all out and deck their places out with all of the Halloween decor," she said.

"A lot of people really like Halloween," she added.

The West End BIA is holding its second annual trick-or-treat event, bringing the community together one candy at a time.

“Obviously you know since COVID it's been a tough time for businesses and lots of different compounding issues facing businesses so it’s always great when we have increased traffic downtown and people coming out to celebrate whether it’s for, you know, Halloween or other events," Smith said.

But the increased traffic can also lead to many accidents, so families are being reminded to be visible, and drivers to be patient and cautious, as it is an unpredictable night of the year.