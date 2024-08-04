Heat warnings, thunderstorm watches in effect for B.C.

More than a dozen heat warnings are in effect across B.C. Sunday, and while cooler weather is incoming, the wildfire service says it will bring gusty winds and lightning – increasing the risk for new starts and more aggressive behavior on current blazes.

Daytime highs in the mid-30s are expected throughout southern B.C. including in the Fraser Canyon, the Okanagan Valley, the south Thompson and the western part of the Kootenays. Overnight lows in these areas are expected to be in the mid-teens, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“Temperatures are very high and there is a moderate risk to public health,” the agency says.

“The above average heat will persist until Monday morning when the temperatures are expected to cool below the warning criteria.”

On Saturday, daily heat records were broken in four communities: Lillooet, Osoyoos, Penticton and Vernon.

Heat warning are also in effect for Whistler and Howe Sound and the inland areas of the north and central coast.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for parts of southeastern B.C., including the east Kootenays.

The B.C. Wildfire Service’s daily information bulletin explains what is expected for the rest of the long weekend.

“Sunday sees a slow-moving cold front swinging across the province from the north to the south. As it passes, it will be associated with gusty winds and cooler temperatures. Lightning is expected broadly, from the Cariboo southward into the Okanagan and southeast, but it should be accompanied by showers,” the update says.

“This cold front will weaken into a trough on Monday and will contribute to unsettled conditions with active lightning.”

As people travel throughout the province and spend time outdoors, the wildfire service is urging caution and preparation for quickly changing conditions.