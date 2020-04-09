VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide an update on how the province is faring in its fight against COVID-19.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix are scheduled to hold a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference live at 3 p.m. PST

On Wednesday, Henry and Dix announced 45 new cases of the novel coronavirus and five additional deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in B.C. up to 1,336 and 48 deaths overall.

During the briefing, they also said a total of 135 people in B.C. are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 61 of those people are in critical care, which represented a slight decrease from Tuesday.

With the long weekend looming, health officials are urging people to stay at home and not to travel

"This is not the time to take unnecessary travel. It's not the time to go to some of our smaller or more remote communities," Henry said.

Dix and Henry both encouraged people to observe any religious holidays by connecting with people virtually instead of in person.

An American Sign Language translation of today's news conference is available on the provincial government's YouTube page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.​