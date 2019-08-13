Police are asking the public to be wary as they search for a suspect facing several charges.

Elio Schiaroli is wanted by Saskatoon police, but officers in Abbotsford said it's possible he's on the west coast.

Police provided few details, saying only that he was seen in the city last Friday and has no known address in B.C.

The 58-year-old is wanted on robbery and unlawful confinement charges, as well as sexual assault, fraud and possession of stolen property.

He's charged with theft under $5,000 and uttering a forged document – a charge generally meaning a person is accused of using a forged document that someone else had made.

The accused is described as 6'0" and 236 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Schiaroli is driving a white 2017 Hyundai Elantra with the Saskatchewan licence plate number 674KPT.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225, or by text at 111973 (ABBYPD). Tips can also be left anonymously.

He should not be approached, police said.