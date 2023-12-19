Have you had your catalytic converter stolen? You're not alone

The theft of catalytic converters in B.C. remains a multi-million-dollar problem, and some repair shops say more needs to be done to crack down on the thieves and those they sell to.

At Jan’s Precision Auto Body in Langley, they regularly hear from customers trying to replace stolen catalytic converters.

“We had a guy come back a couple months ago, had his second one stolen and the police told him just to not put one back on,” said Drew Gambicourt, the owner of Jan’s Precision.

“It’s been constant. It’s been like this for…two years. It’s gotten really bad in the last year,” he said.

In fact, even the shop’s fenced and locked yard has been hit.

“It’s super frustrating for us because not only do we have to call the customer and say, ‘Hey, your catalytic converter’s been stolen,’ but usually we’re on the hook to cover it,” Gambicourt explained.

“I don’t know what the answer is, but there’s got to be some accountability on whose taking them and whose paying for them,” he said.

The most recent stats available from ICBC show that in 2022, 6,156 catalytic converters were stolen in B.C., an increase of about 60 per cent from the previous year.

More than 5,100 of those were in the Lower Mainland. These thefts cost ICBC $14,308,747 last year.

Delta, Coquitlam and Abbotsford all reported a jump in thefts earlier this year.

Abbotsford police told CTV News that by targeting known offenders, their numbers have dropped.

Delta police had 249 catalytic converter thefts last year. So far this year, they’ve received reports of 205. Some thefts would be unreported to police as owners go straight to ICBC.

Meanwhile, Surrey RCMP told CTV News that a program launched last spring to crack down on catalytic converter thefts is working.

“The numbers have gone down and I would say the campaign itself and awareness have played a huge part,” said Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha.

The “You Etch It. We Catch It” campaign allows Surrey residents to have their vehicle identification number or licence number etched on their catalytic converter at participating repair shops.

“If somebody has stolen a catalytic converter that has someone’s driver’s licence on it, now we can prove this was a theft,” the officer said.

Police recommend parking in well-lit areas and next to the curb to limit access to the undercarriage of the vehicle.

Sangha also said people should report suspicious activity.

“Middle of the night, you hear a saw sound, a grinding, it’s definitely not somebody working in the workshop. It’s probably somebody trying to cut off a catalytic converter,” she explained.

In a statement to CTV News, the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, wrote that the minister is “still actively working to address the theft of catalytic converters in B.C. communities.”

In March of 2022, the province amended legislation to require metal dealers to collect personal information of anyone selling a catalytic converter not attached to an exhaust system.

“We also recognize that catalytic converters are sold outside of the framework of registered metal dealers. The Ministry continues to work with partner organizations and other jurisdictions to identify solutions to this problem,” the statement reads.