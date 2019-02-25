Frontier Airlines has pioneered tipping for flight attendants and now has an option on its payment systems to allow passengers to tip on their food and drink purchases.

WestJet and Air Canada haven’t gone that route. WestJet says it doesn’t offer the tipping option on its payment systems and Air Canada told CTV News it’s had a long-standing no-tipping policy on board flights.

But is it just a matter of time before the tipping winds of change occur in Canadian skies too?

You may remember when tipping jars started showing up at coffee shops. Now it’s an option on pay systems and eventhe Starbucks app has tipping suggestions. The app will even allow you to tip up to two hours after ordering to-go coffee.

“Consumers are becoming increasingly resentful about the idea that they have to tip people just for doing their jobs. Like really? I have to tip a smoothie maker? Or what about the barista at the coffee shop who swivels a little point of sale iPad in your direction with a pre-calculated tip,” said Margot Gilman, Consumer Reports Money Editor.

A recent survey by Consumer Reports found 27 per cent said there are more situations today where they’re expected to tip than there were just two years ago.

Some customers are resentful. Tipping is not expected if you’re not getting any actual service and are just paying for an item to go.

Tipping is usually expected in sit down restaurants where servers rely on tips to top off their server wage which is typically lower than minimum wage.

“If you work hard you do get compensated for it," said server Aleisha Kalina at Hook Sea Bar on Vancouver’s English Bay.

“A simple rule of thumb is to tip 15 to 20 per cent of the pretax restaurant tab - don't tip less than 15 per cent. If the server was rude or offensive, speak to the manager but don't stiff the server," said Gilman.

Kalina says if someone stiffs her on the tip, which is rare, she still has to tip out the kitchen staff based on her total sales for the night.

“I'm very grateful for anybody who's waiting on me," explained one Hook customer.

"I think bad service should affect the tip," another added.

However, some customers always tip regardless of the service they receive. And there’s been some research that shows even if service is bad, it typically only reflects in a tip being about two per cent lower on average.

So what about restaurants that have done away with tipping, paying their servers higher wages and reflecting it in higher menu prices?

“It hasn't really worked yet," said Hook Sea Bar owner Mike Gayman.

Also, some customers don’t like an automatic a service charge included in the bill.

"I was just livingin Toronto and they have a lot of pooled tip situations there and I found the service was dismal compared to B.C. and I Iiterally moved back because I had less fun going out,” said Kalina. “There’s an elevated service and experience that comes with tipping.”

"That's the big question. If you take that away will the service suffer?" explained Gayman.

He doubts automatic service charge will become a thing in B.C. unless some big chain restaurants lead the way.

In the meantime, tip away, and trust your instincts. If the service is good feel free to reward it but if you’re not getting any actual service, don’t let that tip jar guilt you into paying extra.

Here are some suggestions from Hook’s customers about what good service means:

Personal engagement and genuine pleasantness

Knowing when to approach and when not to interrupt a conversation

Knowing the ingredients in every dish without having to go back to the kitchen to ask (It’s discomforting for people with food allergies)

Keeping the water filled

Clearing the plates on time

Presenting the bill and accepting payment in a timely manner

Also, just as you expect good service remember you have a role to play in being a good customer.

Kalina says there are some things that customers should avoid.

Seating yourself – unless the sign says to do that

Not reading the menu and trying to get the server to do it for you when they’re busy

Waving. Your server knows you’re there, they’ll come

The chatty customer. If you’re going to be chatty, read the server’s vibes because they may be busy and if they are turning away while still chatting with you, that’s a sign they need to get back to work

A poll by CreditCards.com indicates men tend to tip bigger in restaurants while women tend to tip less.

However, women are better tippers in other situations and are more likely to tip hairstylists or barbers, baristas and hotel housekeepers.