'Happy to be alive and mad as hell': Cyclist hospitalized after Sea to Sky collision
Cyclist Todd Nickel says he was hit by the long, wooden planks that jutted out from the back of a truck and over the shoulder of the Sea to Sky Highway Aug. 3, 2020.
VANCOUVER -- Todd Nickel posted to Facebook Monday saying he was chasing his "First century today but it went a bit, ahem, sideways."
He went on to write, "lots of busted stuff but it could have been a lot worse. Happy to be alive, and mad as hell."
A century ride covers 100 kilometres and, according to his post, he started at Brittania Beach and was heading south on the Sea to Sky Highway.
Shortly before noon, Squamish RCMP tweeted they were responding to a collision south of Furry Creek, and that the road was closed in both directions. They warned traffic was backing up and asked drivers to "be patient, be kind, and allow us to do our job and get people all the help they need."
A few minutes later there was another tweet from police confirming a driver had hit a cyclist.
Nickel responded to the RCMP tweets, indicating he was that cyclist and writing, "It me."
Monday night, Nickel, who is an avid cyclist, runner and blogger, tweeted a photo of the truck he says hit him. The photo shows large wooden planks hanging askew out the back of the pickup truck. The cargo juts sideways towards the shoulder of the road.
Nickel later tweeted, "Update: I'm in Lions Gate. Broke clavicle, scapula, and eight ribs, punctured lung, but happy to be alive. F***ing mad. This hit me from behind going 80km/h."
CTV News has reached out to the Squamish RCMP for more details.
The road reopened in the afternoon.