VANCOUVER -- Days after being attacked by a fellow cyclist on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge, Stu Hunter is still shaken up.

The bike Hunter uses every day is also damaged to the tune of $800 to $1,000 as a result of the startling road rage incident.

"It was terrifying," he told CTV News on Thursday. "I'd never seen anybody in such a rage like that."

Hunter said it started Monday afternoon when he was heading northbound over the bridge and saw another cyclist coming towards him.

The other cyclist was going southbound on the wrong side of the bridge, and Hunter told him so, which led to an explosive confrontation.

"This guy stopped his bike and basically turned his bike around to chase me over the bridge," Hunter recalled. "He said to me, 'Oh, you picked the wrong person to get mad.'"

After the other cyclist caught up to him, Hunter set his bike down and called police. He said the man then stomped on his bike rims over and over before cycling back onto the Ironworkers – heading onto the wrong side once again.

"It was just shocking," Hunter said. "I hope that somebody saw us, and if you did see this ... please call the RCMP."

Hunter, who is 57, said he believed the man was significantly younger than him, probably in his 20s or 30s. He said the cyclist had brown hair.

Police confirmed they are investigating what happened, but have not identified a suspect.