

CTV Vancouver





Days after a woman was followed into her West End apartment building and attacked, Vancouver police confirm they have a 34-year-old suspect is in custody – and a source tells CTV News the arrest is related to the search for a halfway house runaway.

Tyler Gagnon, who is also 34, was reported missing from his Vancouver halfway house hours before the woman was assaulted at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

The convicted criminal was on parole for numerous charges, including robbery, assault, break-and-enter and theft of a motor vehicle.

Asked if Gagnon is their assault suspect, police would only say they can't confirm the man's identity until charges are approved by Crown counsel.

Over the weekend, Vancouver police announced Gagnon is back in custody after officers found him in the city's Kitsilano neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.

The victim in Saturday's attack was followed into a building near Bute and Pendrell streets in what authorities described as an isolated incident.

Investigators said they anticipate their suspect will face charges of sexual assault and robbery.