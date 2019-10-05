

Alissa Thibault, CTV News Vancouver





Protesters painted a mural in front of the Trans Mountain terminal in Burnaby on Saturday to send a message to Ottawa. Greenpeace Canada is behind the event and said its efforts are intended to push political leaders to increase their climate ambition and act on the growing crisis.

“We are here opposing Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and other fossil fuel industry projects,” said Greenpeace volunteer Kate Potapova.

A similar protest also took place in Montreal, just one week after the Global Climate Strikes saw millions of people take to the streets, including an estimated 100,000 in Vancouver.

“We just want to show that the momentum is building, that the movement is strong as ever.” Potapova said.

But not all voters in B.C. have the same stance on the project. CTV News spoke with the Vancouver director of a national group called Suits and Boots, who says he’s concerned about jobs in the oil and gas industry.

“We all agree the environment's important," said Andrew Mann. "I don't want to leave a dirty planet for my kids either, but I also want to leave an economy where they can thrive."

The environment is a hot button topic in the federal election. A CTV News Nanos Poll in September found it’s the issue that will most influence voters – followed by the economy.