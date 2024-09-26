Grand Forks, B.C., remains on alert due to Washington state wildfire

The wildfire that prompted a now-rescinded evacuation order for the community of Grand Forks, B.C., has grown to about four square kilometres in size.

That's up from two square kilometres after the out-of-control fire was discovered Wednesday, south of the U.S. border.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary had issued an evacuation order Wednesday afternoon, saying the Goosmus wildfire was moving north toward the Grand Forks area, and "tactical evacuations" were underway.

At 8 p.m., the district issued another statement saying the potential threat had diminished, and the order had been rescinded based on advice from the British Columbia Wildfire Service.

An update posted to the service's website late Wednesday said the "main body" of the fire had not crossed into Canada, though crews were working alongside local fire departments to manage one spot fire north of the border.

The service says structural protection crews were also being deployed to the Grand Forks area, where residents of more than 150 properties have been told to stay ready to leave on short notice in case the threat of the fire flares up again.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.