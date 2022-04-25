'Grand Estate' with bowling alley, 15-person hot tub listed in West Vancouver for $23M

If you're in the market for a mansion and can afford nearly $80,000 in annual property taxes, realtors in West Vancouver may have the home for you.

A mansion on Mathers Avenue is listed at $22,950,000, and comes with nearly every amenity a luxury homebuyer could ask for.

Its 16,245 square feet of living space includes 12 bathrooms and 10 bedrooms.

The listing describes the estate as "luxury and grandeur on the highest scale."

The nearly $23-million price tag secures the mansion's next owner not one but three "large entertainment bars," and a 20-foot-tall curved "wine wall" that can hold 1,500 bottles.

The listing from Sotheby's International Realty boasts about an indoor fire pit, as well as an outdoor saltwater pool and a 15-person hot tub.

The so-called "Grand Estate" also has a steam and sauna room, private changing rooms and "spa room."

For those who prefer other hobbies, it has three pool tables, an arcade room, a 10-pin "professional" bowling lane and a home theatre.

Giving "work from home" a new meaning, this mansion has a board room inside, as well as two gourmet kitchens and a wood-fired pizza oven to keep the at-home worker fuelled during the day.

It also has a saltwater aquarium and a six-car "show garage" with a private lounge.

According to a mortgage calculator, the required 20 per cent down payment for this price would be about $4.6 million.

Someone able to put down the cash could, assuming they pay asking price with a 3.5 per cent interest rate and 25-year amortization, expect to pay about $92,000 a month.

That's not including the property taxes.

What likely seems unfathomable to most is doable for some shopping the Metro Vancouver market.

According to Sotheby's, luxury real estate sales are up overall in the region, though the latest report did stipulate that the number of ultra-luxury homes, such as this one, in Q1 of this year was half of what it was in the same period in 2021.

All photos of 2929 Mathers Ave. in West Vancouver, B.C., are from a listing posted by Sotheby's International Realty.