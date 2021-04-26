VANCOUVER -- A Vancouver city councillor is angry about disturbing graffiti that compared B.C.'s provincial health officer to a notorious Nazi concentration camp doctor.

Coun. Pete Fry says the spray painted message on the Vancouver seawall made him mad.

Fry says it's an appalling lack of respect for Jewish people and he can't imagine how anyone can compare the pandemic to the deliberate murder of people based on their ethnicity.

Nico Slobinsky, with The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, tweeted that the role of a public health officer is the exact opposite of the role Josef Mengele played during the Second World War.

