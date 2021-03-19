VANCOUVER -- Kelowna RCMP are investigating after "numerous" anti-Semitic posters and decals were placed in Kelowna this week.

Authorities said they were notified Friday morning that the posters and decals had been put up along Abbott Street and at Kelowna General Hospital. Police have not provided a description of the material, but described it as "anti-Semitic in nature."

"The individual who made the initial complaint said she already removed a number of the posters," the Kelowna RCMP detachment said in a news release. "City of Kelowna employees continued to remove posters, while RCMP investigators discovered more posters and decals associated to the same group."

Authorities said they're reviewing videos that could help determine when the decals were placed in the city, and that "may help to identify those involved."

The Kelowna RCMP detachment asked anyone with information relevant to the case, or anyone with dash cam video from the area on Friday morning, to come forward.