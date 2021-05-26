VANCOUVER -- Taylor Kaye is an influential lifestyle expert.

Kaye is a mom to three girls, affectionately known as the Special Kayes. She keeps a busy schedule and consistently has to balance life with three children under the age of 14.

Since the start of the pandemic, routines have gone through a tremendous shift. Between online meetings, school work and working from home, snacks to enjoy on the go have become essential.

Kaye joined CTV Morning Live to share some of her recommendations to keep the family fuelled.

Kaye shared that muffins are a delicious way to start the day and many people have embraced baking during the pandemic.

She whipped up easy-to-make spiced chai oat muffins. Her key ingredient was Becel Margarine with Oat Beverage.

This is a plant-based vegan alternative for those who prefer something gluten- and dairy-free.

The Becel Maragarine with Oat Beverage has a creamy texture, which makes it an excellent baking companion.

For a quick pick-me-up during in the day, Kaye recommended a new protein milk that she says is satisfying and delicious.

Promuna comes in two flavours: vanilla and cafe latte. It is high in protein and is a source of vitamin A and Zinc.

Kaye also featured Cheerios on the show. Cheerios cereal is already a part of many famliies' households.

However, Kaye shared an exciting new intiative the entire family can take part in. To Cheer on Team Canada during the summer games, Cheerios is offering postage-paid Cheer Cards on select boxes.

On the cards, people can write an encouraging message to Team Canada or their favourite athlete.

The postage is pre-paid and the cards can be dropped off at any Canada Post mailbox.

The messages of support will then be delivered to Team Canada to cheer them on.

To learn more check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.