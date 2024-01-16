VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    Going fishing: B.C. man plans to buy bait after winning $500K lotto jackpot

    David Elliott, who recently won $500,000, is shown in this photo provided by the B.C. Lottery Corporation. David Elliott, who recently won $500,000, is shown in this photo provided by the B.C. Lottery Corporation.
    A B.C. man who recently won a $500,000 lottery jackpot says he plans to use his winnings to buy bait and go fishing.

    David Elliott, from Denman Island, won the half-a-million-dollar prize from the Daily Grand Draw on Dec. 7, 2023, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

    "Honestly, I just want to buy more bait and go fishing. It’s my thing,” he told the BCLC when asked how he planned to spend the money.

    With his winnings, Elliott would be able to buy roughly 39,000 containers of synthetic earthworms from Canadian Tire. If he favours live bait, he would be able to buy nearly 45,000 containers of preserved minnows from the retailer.

    Before he goes fishing, however, Elliott says he does plan to celebrate with a steak dinner with his girlfriend who was "shaking" when he shared the news of the win with her, according to the news release from BCLC.

    Overall, Elliott says he feels "fantastic" now that the reality of his win has set in.

    The odds of winning the $500,000 Daily Grand Prize are one in 2,224,698.

