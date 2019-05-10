

Gary Rutherford, CTV News Vancouver





The Vancouver Giants are on the brink of elimination as they face-off against the Prince Albert Raiders Friday.

The Giants are down three games to one to the Raiders in the best of seven series WHL Championship.

Home ice has not been an advantage for the Giants after losing the last 2 games at the Langley Events Centre.

Even with improved play Wednesday night, they still lost 1-0.

The Giants ran into a hot goaltender Ian Scott who recorded a shutout with 36 saves, while Giants goalie David Tendeck stopped 25 shots.

The team now faces elimination for the first time in these playoffs.

"One of the things we talked about there is no guarantee you'll get back here even when you are sixteen it's hard to get to this point and when you get to this point," says Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck. "We can celebrate all we want about the fact that we had 101 points this year, we won our conference banner we got to keep pushing forward."

The Vancouver Giants are still very optimistic about their recent play and for some moments they carried the play in game 4. They need to stay confident and playing at home should help.

"It's always nice to be on home ice it's a lot better than playing on the road and just use that to our advantage." says Vancouver defenceman Bowen Byram. "We’ve got to keep momentum going in our favor we got to come out hot and we are playing with our backs against the wall for the first time this playoffs it will be interesting how the group responds."

Game time is Friday 7:30pm at the Langley Events Centre.