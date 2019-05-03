

Gary Rutherford, CTV News Vancouver





Only the Prince Albert Raiders stand in the way of the Vancouver Giants getting to the Memorial Cup.

It’s been more than a decade since the Giants have been to the WHL final.

They disposed of the Spokane Chiefs in five games in the Western Conference Championship, after quick wins over the Seattle Thunderbirds and Victoria Royals.

The team's bid to get to the toughest trophy to win in junior hockey starts on the road - something they haven’t done all playoffs.

A big reason for the Giants recent playoff success has been the play of all-star defenceman Bowen Byram. The 17-year-old has sky rocketed up the NHL prospect rankings and is ranked second amongst North American skaters.

"This has been the biggest grind that I've ever gone through as a player and person, mental ups and downs, funniest part of the year and toughest part of the year," Byram told CTV News.

The Raiders had the best record in the WHL and will be a force to reckon with their talent and size.

Prince Albert posted an early 19-game win streak this season on their way to a league-leading 112 points.

Goaltending is their strength, with netminder Ian Scott playing lights out.

But the Giants have improved their game recently, building momentum throughout the playoffs. There is no question this series will be their toughest test yet.

"I think what's really important is how we handle momentum swings," Vancouver Giants coach Mike Dyck told CTV News Vancouver. "We have to handle it well because they are an explosive team. So, if we ride the rollercoaster of highs and lows it's going to be tough because they're a quick strike team and when they're feeling it, they are the team that smells blood and pounces on it."

Game one goes Friday in Prince Albert.

Schedule

Game 1 – Friday, May 3 - Vancouver @ Prince Albert. – 6:00 p.m. PT

Game 2 – Saturday, May 4 - Vancouver @ Prince Albert. – 7:00 p.m. PT

Game 3 – Tuesday, May 7 – Prince Albert @ Vancouver – 7:00 p.m. PT

Game 4 – Wednesday, May 8 – Prince Albert @ Vancouver – 7:00 p.m. PT

Game 5* – Friday, May 10 – Prince Albert @ Vancouver – 7:30 p.m. PT

Game 6* – Sunday, May 12 – Vancouver @ Prince Albert – 6:00 p.m. PT

Game 7* – Monday, May 13 – Vancouver @ Prince Albert – 7:00 p.m. PT

* If necessary