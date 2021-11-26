Get Smarter about Investing with B.C. Securities Commission

VANCOUVER -

The world of investing can feel overwhelming to navigate.

Pamela McDonald, director of communications and education at the B.C. Securities Commission, joined CTV Morning Live to share available resources to become a savvy investor.

McDonald explained that the role of the B.C. Securities Commission is to provide rules, oversight, enforcement, and reliable guidance of the province’s investment marketplace.

One of their key pillars is to educate the public on how to become a smarter investor.

They feature a wealth of resources to help people understand common investment products, investment fees, diversification and asset mix, risk and return, and investment trends.

The B.C. Securities Investor Education website, investright.org, has helpful blogs, quizzes, and calculators.

These tools can help investors spot investment fraud and research investment offers.

For those new to investing or looking to enhance their understanding, the B.C. Securities Commission recently launched new video resources.

The Get Started with Investing: Deepen Your Knowledge is an unbiased source of information that features 11 short educational videos, interactive tools and articles.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.