VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Gas prices drop in Metro Vancouver ahead of long weekend

    A person pumps gas in this undated stock image. (Shutterstock) A person pumps gas in this undated stock image. (Shutterstock)
    Share

    Drivers planning a road trip for the Canada Day holiday will get some relief when fuelling up, as Metro Vancouver gas prices dropped before the long weekend.

    Gas prices fell about seven cents overnight, dropping to 182.9 cents per litre Thursday. In recent days, prices held steady at about 189.9 cents per litre.

    Gas price analyst Dan McTeague told CTV News Vancouver the dip comes despite a high cost of oil.

    "Oil is the one doing the moving, but it's not really drawing gasoline with it," McTeague said. "I think that's because U.S. refineries in particular are doing quite well. Even at $80 a barrel, they are still able to recover and recoup quite a bit."

    According to McTeague's price prediction website, Gas Wizard, the cost to fuel up is expected to rise slightly Friday, hitting 183.9 cents per litre at some stations in the region.

    With files from CTV News Vancouver's Yasmin Gandham  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and Canadian pre- and post-debate analysis

    U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our CTVNews.ca live chat with expert analysis by debate and body-language experts.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News