Gas prices drop in Metro Vancouver ahead of long weekend

Drivers planning a road trip for the Canada Day holiday will get some relief when fuelling up, as Metro Vancouver gas prices dropped before the long weekend.

Gas prices fell about seven cents overnight, dropping to 182.9 cents per litre Thursday. In recent days, prices held steady at about 189.9 cents per litre.

Gas price analyst Dan McTeague told CTV News Vancouver the dip comes despite a high cost of oil.

"Oil is the one doing the moving, but it's not really drawing gasoline with it," McTeague said. "I think that's because U.S. refineries in particular are doing quite well. Even at $80 a barrel, they are still able to recover and recoup quite a bit."

According to McTeague's price prediction website, Gas Wizard, the cost to fuel up is expected to rise slightly Friday, hitting 183.9 cents per litre at some stations in the region.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Yasmin Gandham