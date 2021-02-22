VANCOUVER -- More than a dozen tickets were handed out during when Mounties visited a Surrey business and found a group of rule breakers, the RCMP says.

Members of the Surrey RCMP's COVID-19 compliance team went to a closed business on 105A Avenue Thursday night for what the detachment calls a "proactive compliance check."

It is alleged that when they arrived at the front door, they noticed people leaving through the back.

In a statement Monday, the RCMP said officers found more people inside. They were not wearing masks, and were playing cards, according to Mounties.

The RCMP alleges that evidence at the scene suggested those who'd been at the business had been gambling during a private gathering, despite a provincial health order banning such events.

Thirteen people were given $230 fines for attending the event, and the host was fined $2,300, the RCMP says.

"It was evident that this was a full house of non-compliant individuals," Sgt. Elenore Sturko said in a statement.

"We are not bluffing when we say we intend to (enforce) public health orders."

And the detachment included one last pun in its statement, writing, "Do not roll the dice and turn your health into a game of chance, follow the B.C. provincial public health orders."