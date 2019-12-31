VANCOUVER -- Metro Vancouverites likely found themselves complaining about the rain on New Year's Eve, but Canadians elsewhere have other weather-related complaints.

Winter has been damp in Vancouver so far, with Environment Canada calling for at least seven days straight of rain.

New Year's Eve will be wet, and more rain is expected to fall Wednesday.

But the temperature will be what could be considered balmy to other parts of the country. The weather agency predicted a high of 11 C in Vancouver on the first day of 2020, and on the final day of the decade, the mercury climbed to 9 by noon.

It's a whopping 43 degrees warmer than it was in Alert, Nunavut at the same time, based on Environment Canada data.

The weather agency didn't post a forecast for New Year's Day, but the Weather Network expected the high to reach -37.

Further south, residents of Iqaluit will have to bundle up against a high of -23.

In Old Crow, the northernmost Yukon community monitored by Environment Canada, the high for Jan. 1 is a chilly -20. With the wind chill, it'll feel more like -33. Unsurprisingly, there's a risk of frostbite.

Similar temperatures are in the forecasts for the Northwest Territories communities of Sachs Harbour and Ulukhaktok. Yellowknife is expected to be -16 C, but the wind chill will make it feel 10 degrees cooler.

The forecast for Whitehorse, a city closer to the B.C. border, is a more manageable -3.

In northern B.C., residents of Fort Nelson will celebrate the statutory holiday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -14 C. Heading south, the high for Terrace is 3, Smithers is 1 and Prince George is 4.

Victoria will be even warmer than Vancouver, with a forecast high of 12. In Kelowna, the temperature is expected to climb to 5.

In Edmonton, the temperature is expected to hover around the freezing mark. Calgary will be a few degrees warmer, Environment Canada says.

Residents of Saskatoon and Regina may see some snow, with a high slightly below 0, and Winnipeg's forecast is similar.

Highs of 0, 4 and 3 are forecast for Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

The temperatures expected in Fredericton, Halifax, Charlottetown and St. John's are all around 0, and some cities may see snow or rain.

The capitals of P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador may see some ice pellets and freezing rain, Environment Canada says.



Weather warnings in effect

Warnings were in effect in many of the provinces heading into New Year's Eve.

Wind and freezing rain warnings have been issued for parts of Alberta, while 21 areas of B.C. are under snow and rain warnings.

Two regions of Saskatchewan were under freezing rain warnings as of 1 p.m. PT.

In Ontario, weather advisories and snow squall warnings were issued across a southern portion of the province.

More than a dozen snowfall warnings were in effect in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. A handful of special weather statements were issued in P.E.I., and Quebec is under snowfall warnings and other special weather statements.

Parts of Newfoundland and Labrador are under special weather statements, and the Channel-Port aux Basques area is under a "wreckhouse wind" warning. Gusts as strong as 120 km/h are possible in that area Tuesday and Wednesday.

And a region in Yukon called Dempster is under a blizzard warning.